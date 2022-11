I think it's delicious. My husband thinks it is excellent. I didn't have sour cream, so I added hummus with calamata olives and a bit of cream cheese in addition to the olive oil mayonnaise. I also garnished it with red onion, in addition to the green onion, extra bacon, feta cheese, and smoked paprika. I made it for a potluck, and I think folks will enjoy it. It sure looks good!