Air-Fryer Bacon

Why use a skillet when you can make crispy air-fryer bacon? Using your air fryer is a clean and splatter-free way to cook bacon for a small group. Pouring out the drippings between batches is key to prevent smoking.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes. Working in batches if necessary, carefully arrange bacon pieces in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook for 4 minutes. Flip and cook until crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Pour out the excess bacon drippings from the bottom of the basket. Repeat the procedure with any remaining bacon pieces.

Serving Size:
4 pieces
Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 7g; fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 21mg; vitamin a iu 7IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin d iu 8IU; sodium 321mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 100mg; potassium 106mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 12mcg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022