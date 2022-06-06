Air-Fryer Chicken Breast

This air-fryer chicken breast recipe is sure to become your new favorite way to cook chicken! Brining helps the breasts stay moist while a simple combo of seasonings allows you to pair them with just about anything. Or slice and store them for later to add to a salad or sandwich.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Stir water, salt, herb sprigs and garlic together in a medium bowl; let stand until the salt is dissolved, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place chicken in a shallow lidded container or a quart-size sealable plastic bag; pour the brine over the chicken. Cover or seal and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours.

  • Drain the chicken (discard the liquid) and pat dry. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken evenly with paprika, onion powder and pepper.

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F. Place the chicken in the fryer basket; coat the chicken well with cooking spray. Cook until golden on 1 side, about 7 minutes. Flip the chicken and coat with cooking spray. Cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 165°F, about 7 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped herbs, if desired.

Brine chicken (Step 1) for up to 12 hours. Refrigerate cooked chicken in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Serving Size:
3 oz.
Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 83mg; vitamin a iu 181IU; vitamin b3 niacin 11mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 11mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 412mg; calcium 9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 33mg; phosphorus 244mg; potassium 393mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 16mg; selenium 26mcg.
