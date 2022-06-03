Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

These air-fryer bacon-wrapped scallops are the perfect last-minute appetizer to throw together for a gathering. Medium-size scallops and bacon cut on the thinner side work best here. You can enjoy these bacon-wrapped scallops on their own or jazz them up with a drizzle of maple syrup.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

10 mins
20 mins
6

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F. Pat scallops dry. Remove and discard the muscle from the side of each scallop. Cut bacon slices in half crosswise and then lengthwise to make 12 strips. Wrap 1 bacon strip around each scallop, overlapping the ends slightly. Thread a wooden pick through both ends of the bacon to secure it in place, pushing the pick through the opposite side of the scallop. Sprinkle the scallops evenly with pepper and paprika and brush lightly with oil.

  • Arrange the scallops in an even layer in the fryer basket. Cook until the bacon is beginning to crisp and the scallops are firm but tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Wooden picks

2 scallops
43 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 11mg; vitamin a iu 49IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 5mg; sodium 178mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 7mg; phosphorus 101mg; potassium 65mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.
