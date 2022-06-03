Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
These air-fryer bacon-wrapped scallops are the perfect last-minute appetizer to throw together for a gathering. Medium-size scallops and bacon cut on the thinner side work best here. You can enjoy these bacon-wrapped scallops on their own or jazz them up with a drizzle of maple syrup.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Wooden picks
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 scallops
Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 11mg; vitamin a iu 49IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 5mg; sodium 178mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 7mg; phosphorus 101mg; potassium 65mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.