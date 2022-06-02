Air-Fryer Coconut Shrimp

This air-fryer coconut shrimp is quick and easy to assemble. We dip these crispy shrimp in a hot-and-sweet chili sauce made from scratch, but any store-bought dipping sauce will pair nicely with this easy appetizer.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

  • Combine sugar, vinegar, chile-garlic sauce, 1/2 cup water and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture a boil over high heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir cornstarch and the remaining 2 tablespoons water together in a small bowl. Add to the mixture in the saucepan; cook, stirring occasionally, until bubbling and thickened, about 30 seconds. Remove the sauce from the heat and set aside.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Combine flour, garlic powder and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Place egg whites in a separate shallow dish and whisk until frothy. Stir coconut and panko together in a third shallow dish. Dredge shrimp in the flour mixture and then dredge in the egg whites, shaking off excess; dredge in the coconut mixture, pressing to adhere.

  • Arrange half the shrimp in an even layer in the fryer basket; coat the shrimp well with cooking spray. Cook until crispy and golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat the procedure with the remaining shrimp. Serve with the sauce.

Serving Size:
3 shrimp & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 9g; added sugar 8g; fat 6g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 69mg; folate 9mg; sodium 476mg; calcium 29mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 97mg; potassium 134mg; zinc 1mg; selenium 3mcg.
