Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli
These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.
EatingWell.com, May 2022
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Cover and refrigerate aioli (Step 1) for up to 3 days.
Equipment
Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 artichoke hearts & 1 Tbsp. aioli
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 5g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 116IU; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; sodium 264mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 1mg; phosphorus 1mg; potassium 5mg.