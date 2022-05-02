Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli

These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.

John Somerall Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2022

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, dill, mustard, lemon juice and garlic together in a small bowl.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss artichoke hearts and 1 tablespoon oil together in a medium bowl. Arrange the artichokes in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until lightly golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Drizzle the artichokes with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with thyme; gently toss to coat.

  • Using the bottom of a measuring cup or the flat bottom of a sturdy glass, very gently press the artichokes until 1/2-inch thick, using even pressure and keeping the hearts intact. Bake until golden brown and caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer the smashed artichokes to a plate or platter, sprinkle with pepper and serve alongside the aioli.

Cover and refrigerate aioli (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Parchment paper

Serving Size:
about 2 artichoke hearts & 1 Tbsp. aioli
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 5g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 116IU; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; sodium 264mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 1mg; phosphorus 1mg; potassium 5mg.
