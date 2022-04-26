Karidopita (Walnut Cake)

This syrup-soaked walnut cake—a traditional Greek dessert that's often served for holidays—gets its structure from breadcrumbs instead of flour. It's delicious unadorned, but feel free to top it with unsweetened whipped cream, vanilla ice cream or warm chocolate sauce for an extra layer of decadence.

Kornilia Kallidis Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

15 mins
1 hr 25 mins
16

  • To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter. Sprinkle with flour, shaking out excess.

  • Whisk eggs and 1/2 cup sugar in a large bowl with a fork. Add breadcrumbs, walnuts, baking powder, cinnamon and cloves; mix well. Scrape into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until dark brown and firm, about 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare syrup: Combine water and sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Squeeze lemon into the syrup and add the lemon half to the pan. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, 5 to 10 minutes. Discard the lemon half.

  • While the cake is still warm, drizzle with the syrup. Let cool for 30 minutes. Serve with whipped cream (and/or ice cream or chocolate sauce), if desired.

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

1 piece
182 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 20g; added sugar 19g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 4g; cholesterol 70mg; vitamin a iu 111IU; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 15IU; folate 19mg; sodium 139mg; calcium 55mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 15mg; phosphorus 76mg; potassium 63mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 7mcg.
