Ntolmadakia (Stuffed Grape Leaves)
Stuffed grape leaves are common throughout the Middle East. The stuffing varies, as does how they're served, but in this typical Greek preparation they're vegetarian and served cold with yogurt on the side. The quality of jarred grape leaves varies. We found that Yergat and Sadaf brands were the most tender and had fewer damaged leaves per jar.
EatingWell.com, April 2022
Gallery
Credit: Leigh Beisch
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 ntolmadakia
Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 429IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 10mg; vitamin k 8mg; sodium 310mg; calcium 30mg; magnesium 3mg; phosphorus 7mg; potassium 44mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg.