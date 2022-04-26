Ntolmadakia (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Arrange the rolls snugly in the pot in 2 layers. Place a plate, upside down, over the top layer. Place a small weight, such as a mug filled with water or a can of tomatoes, on top. Pour just enough hot water into the pot to cover the rolls (3 to 5 cups). Add the remaining 10 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/4 cup oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, until the liquid is reduced by three-quarters, about 2 hours. Remove from heat and let cool completely in the pot, about 2 hours. Refrigerate until cold and the remaining liquid is absorbed, at least 2 hours or up to 5 days. Serve with yogurt, if desired.