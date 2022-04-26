Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

Crisp phyllo layered with herb-flecked spinach and salty bits of feta yields a hearty and satisfying vegetarian main course. Hartwort grows wild in Greece and is often cooked with other greens in dishes like spanakopita, the classic savory spinach pie that's become popular well outside Greece's borders.

Anna Dimitriadou Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
45 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet or large pot over medium-high heat. Add red onion, spring onions (or scallions) and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Working in batches, add spinach to the pan and cook, tossing, until wilted and all the liquid has evaporated, 15 to 25 minutes total. Transfer to a bowl, discard the garlic and let the spinach cool completely, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Unroll phyllo sheets and carefully place them between 2 damp kitchen towels. (This helps prevent the sheets from tearing.)

  • Add feta, eggs, hartwort (or chard), chervil (or parsley), dill, nutmeg and pepper to the spinach mixture and stir until combined.

  • Place the remaining 3/4 cup oil in a small bowl for drizzling. Transfer 1 tablespoon of the oil to a separate small bowl; reserve for brushing the border. Lay the first phyllo sheet on the bottom of the prepared pan, letting it drape over the sides. Drizzle with about 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. (Do not brush the phyllo; you don't want the sheets to stick to one another. Drizzling makes the phyllo crunchier!) Repeat with 3 more phyllo sheets.

  • Spread the filling evenly over the phyllo base. Drizzle the filling with about 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Cover the filling with the remaining phyllo sheets, drizzling each sheet with a little oil. Gently tuck in the overhanging sheets to create a border. Brush the border with the reserved 1 tablespoon oil. Score the surface with a sharp knife, marking 12 rectangles and cutting just down to the filling. Drizzle the top with the remaining oil.

  • Bake until the pie is golden brown and the filling is hot, 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2g; fat 24g; saturated fat 7g; mono fat 15g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 56mg; vitamin a iu 6324IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 33mg; vitamin d iu 11IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 77mg; vitamin k 524mg; sodium 530mg; calcium 243mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 79mg; phosphorus 150mg; potassium 123mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 16mcg.
