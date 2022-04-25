Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink

Inspired by Starbucks' Pink Drink, we use fresh and frozen fruit to create a tangy, creamy beverage. The natural sweetness of the strawberries and passion fruit eliminates the need for added sugar. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while strawberries contribute to the gorgeous pink hue of this refreshing drink.

Karen Rankin Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Gallery

Credit: Ali Redmond

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add coconut milk, passion fruit juice (or acai, blueberry and pomegranate juice), passion fruit and strawberries to a blender. Puree until smooth, about 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Fill 4 glasses with ice and divide the beverage evenly among them. Garnish each glass with a sliced strawberry, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 10g; fat 3g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 387IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 27mg; folate 12mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 26mg; calcium 8mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 18mg; phosphorus 35mg; potassium 244mg; niacin equivalents 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022