Air-Fryer Blooming Onions

These air-fryer blooming onions are tender on the inside with a combination of spices and a slight amount of heat adding to the crispy outside. The creamy sauce is perfect for dipping.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Coat the fryer basket with cooking spray.

  • Trim stem end off onions and peel the onions (leaving roots intact). Place the onions, root-sides down, on a cutting board and cut down through each onion, stopping 1/4 inch above the roots, to create 16 sections.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, flour, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne in a medium bowl. Place breadcrumbs in another medium bowl.

  • Dip each onion into the batter, allowing excess to drip off, then dredge in the breadcrumbs to coat completely. (Pull the onion "petals" apart often during the dredging process to make sure you are getting batter and breadcrumbs into every nook and cranny.) Place the onions in the prepared basket and coat with cooking spray. Cook until crispy, 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, cocktail sauce and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon paprika and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne in a small bowl. Serve the onions with the dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 onion & about 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 6g; cholesterol 29mg; vitamin a iu 190IU; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 25mg; vitamin k 23mg; sodium 264mg; calcium 33mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 13mg; phosphorus 54mg; potassium 147mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.
