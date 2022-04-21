Sokolatakia (Chocolate-Dipped Walnut-Stuffed Prunes)

Melt chocolate in a bowl over barely simmering water. Dip each prune in the chocolate, using two forks to roll it around. Lift each prune out with a fork and shake so excess chocolate drips off. After a couple of shakes, gently hit the back of the fork on the rim of the bowl. (You only want a fine layer of chocolate covering each fruit after it firms up.) Place each prune on parchment paper and let cool until the chocolate sets, about 1 hour. (Alternatively, refrigerate until the chocolate has set.)