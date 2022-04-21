Sokolatakia (Chocolate-Dipped Walnut-Stuffed Prunes)

Adjust these boozy, nut-stuffed, chocolate-dipped prunes to suit your taste buds. While prunes are traditional for the bite-size Greek treats, you can substitute apricots, dates or dried figs, or play with the flavor by using rum, cognac, amaretto or cherry liqueur in place of the whiskey.

Kornilia Kallidis Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
25 mins
total:
9 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
30

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut open the prunes with a small knife to create small pockets on their sides. Fill each pocket with walnuts and press gently to seal the edges. Place the prunes in a single layer in a shallow dish and pour whiskey over them. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature overnight. Occasionally, gently rearrange the prunes in the liquid so they soak uniformly.

  • Melt chocolate in a bowl over barely simmering water. Dip each prune in the chocolate, using two forks to roll it around. Lift each prune out with a fork and shake so excess chocolate drips off. After a couple of shakes, gently hit the back of the fork on the rim of the bowl. (You only want a fine layer of chocolate covering each fruit after it firms up.) Place each prune on parchment paper and let cool until the chocolate sets, about 1 hour. (Alternatively, refrigerate until the chocolate has set.)

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 2 months.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
77 calories; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 6g; added sugar 3g; fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 75IU; folate 2mg; vitamin k 6mg; calcium 16mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 11mg; potassium 75mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
