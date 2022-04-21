Sokolatakia (Chocolate-Dipped Walnut-Stuffed Prunes)
Adjust these boozy, nut-stuffed, chocolate-dipped prunes to suit your taste buds. While prunes are traditional for the bite-size Greek treats, you can substitute apricots, dates or dried figs, or play with the flavor by using rum, cognac, amaretto or cherry liqueur in place of the whiskey.
EatingWell.com, April 2022
Gallery
Credit: Leigh Beisch
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 2 months.
Equipment
Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 piece
Per Serving:
77 calories; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 6g; added sugar 3g; fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 75IU; folate 2mg; vitamin k 6mg; calcium 16mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 11mg; potassium 75mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.