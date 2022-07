Cast-Iron Personal Veggie Pizza

To prepare dough: Whisk water, honey and yeast in a medium bowl. Let stand until the yeast is bubbly and foamy, about 5 minutes. Add 2½ cups flour, 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon salt; use a spatula to mix well. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons flour on a clean countertop. Transfer the dough to the prepared surface; knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Roll the dough into a ball and return to the bowl; cover with a warm towel. Set aside in a warm place, free from drafts, and let rise until doubled in bulk, 45 minutes to 1 hour.