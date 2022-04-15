Biftekia (Spiced Beef Patties)

This style of preparing hamburgers is popular in Greece. The seasoned beef patties stay moist and delicious thanks to the liquid exuded when grating the tomato and onion—be sure not to drain any of it away. Serve with roasted potatoes and a green salad.

Iouliani Polykretis Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bread in a large bowl. Cover with water and let soak for 10 minutes. Drain the bread and squeeze out excess liquid; return to the bowl.

  • Position rack in upper third of oven and preheat broiler. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Add ground beef, tomato, onion and garlic to the bread. Stir in eggs, oil, oregano, vinegar, salt and pepper. Knead until the mixture has a fluffy consistency. Shape the mixture into 12 patties and place them on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Broil the patties, flipping once and rotating the pan from front to back, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165°F, 12 to 15 minutes total.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate uncooked patties for up to 8 hours or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 biftekia
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 111mg; vitamin a iu 194IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 2mg; vitamin d iu 16IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 19mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 311mg; calcium 40mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 27mg; phosphorus 198mg; potassium 330mg; zinc 4mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 6mg; selenium 20mcg.
