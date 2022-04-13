Plum Torte
This pretty plum torte is simple yet delicious with an orange-scented batter that complements sweet summer plums. This version uses spelt flour for a boost of fiber, and olive oil in place of butter to keep saturated fat in check.
EatingWell.com, April 2022
Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey
Equipment
9-inch springform pan; parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 22g; added sugar 14g; fat 16g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 47mg; vitamin a iu 314IU; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 10mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 153mg; calcium 50mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 7mg; phosphorus 54mg; potassium 136mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.