Plum Torte

This pretty plum torte is simple yet delicious with an orange-scented batter that complements sweet summer plums. This version uses spelt flour for a boost of fiber, and olive oil in place of butter to keep saturated fat in check.

Nicole Hopper Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings: 8
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Coat the parchment and the sides of the pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. Beat granulated sugar and eggs in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until pale, thickened and doubled in volume, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce speed to low and slowly pour in oil, mixing until combined. Add yogurt, orange zest and vanilla. Mix just until combined. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and gently fold in just until no streaks of flour remain. (Be careful not to overmix.)

  • Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Arrange plums, skin-sides down, in concentric circles, covering the surface of the batter. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a sharp knife around the edges and remove the pan sides. Cool for at least 30 minutes on the rack. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.

9-inch springform pan; parchment paper

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 22g; added sugar 14g; fat 16g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 47mg; vitamin a iu 314IU; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 10mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 153mg; calcium 50mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 7mg; phosphorus 54mg; potassium 136mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.
