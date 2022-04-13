Apricot Cobbler

This pretty apricot cobbler features tender biscuits that top sweet, jammy apricots sweetened with honey and flavored with ginger. It's a great dessert that makes the most of the early-summer stone fruit season.

Nicole Hopper Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Filling
Topping

Directions

  • To prepare filling: Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Toss apricots, 1/4 cup honey, cornstarch (or tapioca starch), lemon juice, ginger and salt together in a large bowl; spoon evenly into the prepared dish.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare topping: Whisk 2/3 cup buttermilk, honey and vanilla in a glass measuring cup. Whisk pastry flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add butter to the flour mixture. With fingertips or a pastry cutter, work the butter into the flour mixture until the pieces are pea-size, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the honey mixture; stir until incorporated into a sticky dough, 20 to 30 seconds. (Do not overmix.) Using a small cookie scoop or 2 spoons, drop heaping tablespoons of dough on top of the apricot mixture, about 1 inch apart. Brush the top of the dough with the remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake until the biscuits are golden and the fruit is bubbling, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 biscuit & about 1/2 cup fruit
Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 52g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 29g; added sugar 13g; fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 18mg; vitamin a iu 2941IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 15mg; vitamin d iu 11IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 38mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 312mg; calcium 85mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 37mg; phosphorus 126mg; potassium 479mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 4mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022