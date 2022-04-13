Apricot Cobbler

To prepare topping: Whisk 2/3 cup buttermilk, honey and vanilla in a glass measuring cup. Whisk pastry flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add butter to the flour mixture. With fingertips or a pastry cutter, work the butter into the flour mixture until the pieces are pea-size, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the honey mixture; stir until incorporated into a sticky dough, 20 to 30 seconds. (Do not overmix.) Using a small cookie scoop or 2 spoons, drop heaping tablespoons of dough on top of the apricot mixture, about 1 inch apart. Brush the top of the dough with the remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake until the biscuits are golden and the fruit is bubbling, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.