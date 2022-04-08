Raspberry Cobbler

This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.

Nicole Hopper Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch round or square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Whisk pastry flour, 1/3 cup sugar, almond flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl until combined and no clumps remain. Make a well in the center and whisk in milk, vanilla and almond extract. Whisk in melted butter just until combined. Toss raspberries with the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish. Scatter the raspberries evenly over the batter, pressing down gently to ensure that all the berries are in contact with the batter. Sprinkle any leftover sugar in the bowl over the raspberries. Bake until puffed and golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 16g; added sugar 12g; fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 18mg; vitamin a iu 242IU; vitamin c 12mg; vitamin d iu 16IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 11mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 209mg; calcium 132mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 48mg; phosphorus 135mg; potassium 220mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.
