Deviled Eggs with Crabmeat
Jessica B. Harris looks to the Creole cooking traditions of the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe for these deviled eggs, adding crabmeat to the filling. Harris calls this recipe a winner and says the only problem is keeping them from disappearing from the table too quickly. Read more about these deviled eggs and Harris' experiences in Guadeloupe here.
EatingWell.com, April 2022
Credit: Shanna Jones
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 deviled egg halves
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 4g; cholesterol 194mg; vitamin a iu 265IU; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin d iu 44IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 22mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 199mg; calcium 27mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 5mg; phosphorus 88mg; potassium 65mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg.
