Deviled Eggs with Crabmeat

Jessica B. Harris looks to the Creole cooking traditions of the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe for these deviled eggs, adding crabmeat to the filling. Harris calls this recipe a winner and says the only problem is keeping them from disappearing from the table too quickly. Read more about these deviled eggs and Harris' experiences in Guadeloupe here.

Jessica B. Harris Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Shanna Jones

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Directions

  • Remove egg yolks with a spoon and place them in a small bowl. Place the egg whites on a plate or, better yet, on a deviled egg plate. Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, crabmeat and hot sauce, if using, to the bowl with the egg yolks. Season with salt and pepper; mix thoroughly with a fork until smooth. Place the mixture in a pastry bag or a plastic baggie with one corner cut off. Pipe the mixture into the egg whites. Garnish with a dusting of paprika, if desired, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 deviled egg halves
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 4g; cholesterol 194mg; vitamin a iu 265IU; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin d iu 44IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 22mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 199mg; calcium 27mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 5mg; phosphorus 88mg; potassium 65mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg.
