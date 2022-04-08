Deviled Eggs with Crabmeat

Remove egg yolks with a spoon and place them in a small bowl. Place the egg whites on a plate or, better yet, on a deviled egg plate. Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, crabmeat and hot sauce, if using, to the bowl with the egg yolks. Season with salt and pepper; mix thoroughly with a fork until smooth. Place the mixture in a pastry bag or a plastic baggie with one corner cut off. Pipe the mixture into the egg whites. Garnish with a dusting of paprika, if desired, and serve.