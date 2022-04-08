Baked Crab Cakes

These baked crab cakes are brimming with chunks of crabmeat and just enough fillers to hold them together. Not firmly packing the crabmeat helps them stay tender and flaky. They're perfect for a light, summery lunch.

Nicole Hopper Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2022

Credit: Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6

  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat lightly with cooking spray.

  • Whisk egg, mayonnaise, dill, parsley, mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire, Old Bay and pepper together in a medium bowl. With a flexible spatula, gently fold in crabmeat and panko, taking care not to break up the chunks of crab.

  • Divide the mixture into 6 portions (scant 1/2 cup each). Using your hands, gently shape into loose spheres; transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Gently press down to about 1-inch thickness. (Do not press or compact them too firmly.) Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake the crab cakes until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with lemon wedges.

Serving Size:
1 crab cake
Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 113mg; vitamin a iu 109IU; vitamin c 2mg; vitamin d iu 7IU; folate 6mg; vitamin k 18mg; sodium 442mg; calcium 79mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 2mg; phosphorus 19mg; potassium 27mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g.
