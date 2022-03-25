Chicken-Gnocchi Soup

Gnocchi, those little Italian potato pillows, behave like dumplings in this deliciously homey soup with hearty chunks of carrot and celery. The best part is that the dumplings come fresh from a store-bought package and the cooked chicken can come straight from the rotisserie section of your favorite supermarket.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2022

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrot and celery; cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring once or twice, for 10 minutes. Add gnocchi and spinach; cook until the gnocchi are heated through and the spinach is wilted, about 3 minutes. Add chicken and cream and cook, stirring to combine, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 16g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 74mg; vitamin a iu 3409IU; vitamin b3 niacin 9mg; vitamin c 9mg; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 13mg; vitamin k 96mg; sodium 647mg; calcium 67mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 36mg; phosphorus 187mg; potassium 382mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 12mg.
