Melting Beets with Ricotta

Creamy, herbaceous, earthy, sweet, crisp and melt-in-your-mouth all at once? This simple recipe is firing on all cylinders. Use any color beets if golden aren't available. Either way, the cider vinegar will still make them pop, and the ricotta garnish adds just the right amount of creaminess.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Stand beets on root end and cut into 1-inch-thick slices from stem to root. Toss the beet slices with oil, thyme, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange the beets in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan (do not use a glass dish, which could shatter). Roast, turning once, until tender and browned on both sides, about 35 minutes.

  • Stir broth and vinegar together in a measuring cup. Turn the beets again and carefully pour the broth mixture into the pan. Continue roasting until the pan is nearly dry and the beets are very soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the beets to a serving plate and top evenly with ricotta. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with thyme and pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 15g; added sugar 2g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 170IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 208mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 265mg; calcium 54mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 46mg; phosphorus 93mg; potassium 634mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg.
