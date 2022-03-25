Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Sometimes meals come in perfect packaging. This is one of those times. Here's a satisfying dinner packed into a bell pepper half for each serving. Chicken and rice are infused with umami from sun-dried tomatoes and the filling is bound by Parmesan and a bit of cream for cheesy goodness. Use shelf-stable precooked brown rice to make this meal super quick.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2022

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Place bell pepper halves on a large, rimmed baking sheet and lightly coat them with cooking spray. Bake until mostly softened, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat sun-dried tomato oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sun-dried tomatoes and onion; cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, salt and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add chicken, rice and cream; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan and parsley.

  • Divide the chicken filling among the pepper halves (they will be heaping). Bake until the peppers are soft and the filling is hot, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 stuffed pepper half
Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 20g; saturated fat 9g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 98mg; vitamin a iu 3473IU; vitamin b3 niacin 18mg; vitamin c 120mg; vitamin d iu 24IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 57mg; vitamin k 52mg; sodium 328mg; calcium 96mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 65mg; phosphorus 304mg; potassium 628mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 18mg.
