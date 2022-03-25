Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Sometimes meals come in perfect packaging. This is one of those times. Here's a satisfying dinner packed into a bell pepper half for each serving. Chicken and rice are infused with umami from sun-dried tomatoes and the filling is bound by Parmesan and a bit of cream for cheesy goodness. Use shelf-stable precooked brown rice to make this meal super quick.
EatingWell.com, March 2022
Gallery
Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 stuffed pepper half
Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 20g; saturated fat 9g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 98mg; vitamin a iu 3473IU; vitamin b3 niacin 18mg; vitamin c 120mg; vitamin d iu 24IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 57mg; vitamin k 52mg; sodium 328mg; calcium 96mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 65mg; phosphorus 304mg; potassium 628mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 18mg.