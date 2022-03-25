Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs
Garlic and brown sugar meld to balance out this deeply savory (and deeply simple) sauce for succulent chicken thighs. Low-sodium chicken broth and reduced-sodium soy sauce keep it flavor-rich yet less salty. If some of the sauce spreads on your plate into some brown rice or green veggies, all the better.
EatingWell.com, March 2022; updated March 2023
Gallery
Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 thigh & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 7g; added sugar 7g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 107mg; vitamin a iu 146IU; vitamin b3 niacin 7mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; folate 9mg; vitamin k 13mg; sodium 332mg; calcium 22mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 31mg; phosphorus 226mg; potassium 333mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 11mg.