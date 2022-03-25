Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Garlic and brown sugar meld to balance out this deeply savory (and deeply simple) sauce for succulent chicken thighs. Low-sodium chicken broth and reduced-sodium soy sauce keep it flavor-rich yet less salty. If some of the sauce spreads on your plate into some brown rice or green veggies, all the better.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, March 2022; updated March 2023

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine broth, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic and crushed red pepper in a small skillet over medium heat; cook, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Pour half the sauce into an 8-inch-square baking dish.

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper and place in the baking dish. Pour the remaining sauce over the chicken; reserve the skillet. Bake, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a thigh registers 165°F, about 30 minutes.

  • Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a serving plate. Pour the sauce from the baking dish into the small skillet. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until reduced to 1/4 cup, 3 to 4 minutes. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with scallions and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 thigh & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 7g; added sugar 7g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 107mg; vitamin a iu 146IU; vitamin b3 niacin 7mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; folate 9mg; vitamin k 13mg; sodium 332mg; calcium 22mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 31mg; phosphorus 226mg; potassium 333mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 11mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/16/2023