Wilted Greens Dog Treats

This dough is easy to work with and nutritional yeast makes these little biscuits smell quite appetizing.

Ivy Manning
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Credit: Photography / Jenny Huang, Food Styling / Tyna Hoang, Prop Styling / Nicole Louie

active:

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
64
Servings:
64
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 325°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine greens, water, oil and molasses in a blender and process until smooth. Add oats and blend again until mostly smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Add flour, cornmeal, flaxseed, nutritional yeast, cheese (if using) and salt; stir with a wooden spoon until it forms a stiff dough. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth.

  • Divide the dough into 3 equal portions. Work with one portion at a time, keeping the others covered so they don't dry out. Roll out the dough to an even 1/8-inch thickness, picking it up and rotating it occasionally to ensure it's not sticking. Cut into shapes with a cookie cutter or into squares with a pizza cutter. Reroll and cut the scraps.

  • Arrange the treats, close but not touching, on the prepared pans. Brush with egg wash, if using. Bake, rotating the pans once from top to bottom and back to front, until the treats are firm to the touch, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

To make ahead

Store airtight for up to 1 week.

Equipment

Parchment paper, 1 1/4-inch cookie cutter or pizza cutter

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 treat
Per Serving:
18 calories; carbohydrates 3g; fat 1g; mono fat 1g; vitamin a iu 5IU; folate 1mg; sodium 19mg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 16mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.
