Crab Mac & Cheese

This easy, fast and decadent crab mac and cheese can be thrown together for company or a busy weeknight without any hassle. Cooking the pasta in the base sauce keeps it quick, while the trio of cheeses complements the sweet crabmeat. Add some chives for garnish, and you'll have a beautiful meal in minutes.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

35 mins
35 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring wine to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, without stirring, until reduced to 1/2 cup, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Add milk, water, mustard and Old Bay; stir until fully combined. Add rotini and cook, stirring often, until the mixture comes to a gentle simmer, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the pasta is al dente and the liquid is mostly absorbed, about 7 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in hot sauce. Gradually fold in Gouda, Cheddar and Parmesan, about 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until completely melted after each addition. Fold in crab and return to medium heat; cook, stirring often, until the crab is hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Garnish with chives, if desired.

1 1/2 cups
511 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 8g; fat 16g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 107mg; vitamin a iu 430IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 67IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 50mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 721mg; calcium 437mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 92mg; phosphorus 435mg; potassium 441mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 7mg; selenium 53mcg.
