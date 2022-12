Another keeper! I had been wanting to make this since I received the April hard copy of the magazine. I divided the recipe in half and it worked just fine.

A few modifications that also worked - I used tender turnip greens and stems instead of chard and I added some black onion seed at the end (approx 1/2 tsp). Lastly I had some of Chandra Ram's preserved lemon citrus paste (Jan/Feb issue 2022) for half of the juice (I only had one fresh lemon).

This is a fantastic soup/stew. I'll be making this again.