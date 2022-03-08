Honey-Garlic Pork Chops

Basting these pork chops with a mixture made from honey, garlic, soy sauce and ginger ensures they stay moist. Make sure to use a skillet that's at least 12 inches wide for this elegant and speedy main course. These easy honey-garlic pork chops will fit in the skillet like puzzle pieces.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2022; updated September 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle pork chops with pepper. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chops and cook, turning once, until beginning to brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes total. Remove from heat.

  • Stir honey, soy sauce, mirin, ginger and garlic together in a small bowl. Baste the chops liberally with the sauce and transfer the skillet to the oven.

  • Roast, turning and liberally basting once, until the chops are barely pink in the middle and an instant-read thermometer registers 145°F, 6 to 10 minutes total.

  • Serve topped with any remaining glaze from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chop
Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 45g; carbohydrates 11g; sugars 10g; added sugar 9g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 137mg; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 21mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 28IU; folate 4mg; sodium 404mg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 58mg; phosphorus 453mg; potassium 764mg; zinc 4mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 21mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/24/2022