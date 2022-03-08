Honey-Garlic Pork Chops
Basting these pork chops with a mixture made from honey, garlic, soy sauce and ginger ensures they stay moist. Make sure to use a skillet that's at least 12 inches wide for this elegant and speedy main course. These easy honey-garlic pork chops will fit in the skillet like puzzle pieces.
EatingWell.com, March 2022; updated September 2022
Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 chop
Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 45g; carbohydrates 11g; sugars 10g; added sugar 9g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 137mg; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 21mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 28IU; folate 4mg; sodium 404mg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 58mg; phosphorus 453mg; potassium 764mg; zinc 4mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 21mg.