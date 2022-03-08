Basic Mashed Black Beans
This simple pot of beans—which is used in our Chiles Rellenos (see associated recipe)—is delicately seasoned so it doesn't compete with the other flavors in the dish. But you can increase the garlic, cilantro and lime juice if you're serving this on its own.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Variation
To cook unsoaked beans in an electric pressure cooker: Heat oil in an electric pressure cooker on Sauté mode. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cilantro stems, cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Turn the cooker off. Add dried beans and 6 cups water. Lock the lid and pressure cook for 30 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes. Manually release any remaining pressure. Reserve 1 1/2 cups cooking liquid and drain the beans. Mash the beans in the cooker with lime juice, salt and 1 cup liquid, adding more cooking liquid to reach desired consistency.