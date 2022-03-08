Basic Mashed Black Beans

This simple pot of beans—which is used in our Chiles Rellenos (see associated recipe)—is delicately seasoned so it doesn't compete with the other flavors in the dish. But you can increase the garlic, cilantro and lime juice if you're serving this on its own.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022; updated February 2023

Credit: Diana Chistruga

15 mins
1 hr 15 mins
8

  • Drain beans. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cilantro stems and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the beans and 8 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, covered, until the beans are starting to fall apart, about 1 hour.

  • Reserve 1 1/2 cups cooking liquid, then drain the beans. Mash the beans in the pot with lime juice, salt and 1 cup of the cooking liquid, adding more cooking liquid to reach desired consistency. (Alternatively, puree in a food processor, adding more cooking liquid as necessary.)

Refrigerate for up 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

To cook unsoaked beans in an electric pressure cooker: Heat oil in an electric pressure cooker on Sauté mode. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cilantro stems, cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Turn the cooker off. Add dried beans and 6 cups water. Lock the lid and pressure cook for 30 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes. Manually release any remaining pressure. Reserve 1 1/2 cups cooking liquid and drain the beans. Mash the beans in the cooker with lime juice, salt and 1 cup liquid, adding more cooking liquid to reach desired consistency.

1/2 cup
215 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 6g; fat 2g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 45IU; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 4mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 299mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 42mg.
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/18/2023