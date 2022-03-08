Basic Mashed Black Beans

To cook unsoaked beans in an electric pressure cooker: Heat oil in an electric pressure cooker on Sauté mode. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cilantro stems, cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Turn the cooker off. Add dried beans and 6 cups water. Lock the lid and pressure cook for 30 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes. Manually release any remaining pressure. Reserve 1 1/2 cups cooking liquid and drain the beans. Mash the beans in the cooker with lime juice, salt and 1 cup liquid, adding more cooking liquid to reach desired consistency.