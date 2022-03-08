Mussels with Andouille, Freekeh & Pistou

This gorgeous plate features nutty freekeh, a vibrant green sauce and steamed mussels dotted with andouille sausage. The components come together quickly, making it a great candidate for weeknight company. Mussels offer some of the highest omega-3s per serving of any seafood. They come to us mostly in farmed form—cultivated primarily in Canada, Chile and New Zealand—and they are an affordable and easy way to infuse your cooking with a burst of briny sea flavor.

Evan Mallett
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Nico Schinco, Food Styling / Frances Boswell, Prop Stylist / Paige Hicks

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast freekeh in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add 3 cups water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and return the freekeh to the pan. Cover to keep warm and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add greens, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the remaining 1/2 cup water, cover and reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the greens are very soft, about 10 minutes. Transfer the greens and any liquid to a food processor or blender. Add Parmesan. Pulse until smooth. With the motor running, drizzle in 3 tablespoons oil.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large deep skillet or large pot over medium-high heat. Add andouille and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and shallot and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomato and cook for 2 minutes more. Increase heat to high, add mussels and cayenne and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add wine, cover and simmer for 3 minutes. Discard any mussels that do not open.

  • Serve the mussels with the freekeh and the pistou. Garnish with chervil (or parsley), if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate cooked freekeh (Step 1) and pistou (Step 2) for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups mussels, 1/2 cup freekeh & 2 Tbsp. pistou
Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2g; fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 52mg; vitamin a iu 3482IU; vitamin b12 18mcg; vitamin c 50mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 175mg; vitamin k 183mg; sodium 715mg; iron 10mg; magnesium 116mg; potassium 743mg; zinc 3mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 5mg.
