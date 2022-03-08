Mussels with Andouille, Freekeh & Pistou

I'm sure this is stellar at the Black Trumpet but in practical purposes for home it was Meh at best. There are so many flavors that nothing stood out. All my family indicated that they would prefer me to go back to a simpler way of cooking mussels. I may have rated it higher but after a muddled dish, I had 3 pans, 2 lids a food processor and cutting board to clean up. It was definitely not worth all the work.