Walnut-Stuffed Black Sea Bass

This preparation is common in Georgia (the country, not the state), where it's traditionally made with freshwater trout. Fenugreek leaves and seeds have a complex flavor that's a little nutty and almost maple-y. Look for them at well-stocked grocery stores and online.

Evan Mallett
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Credit: Photography / Nico Schinco, Food Styling / Frances Boswell, Prop Stylist / Paige Hicks

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Blanch ramps (or scallions) in boiling water for 1 minute; transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool.

  • Combine walnuts, 4 tablespoons oil, chives, cilantro, garlic, pomegranate molasses, 1 tablespoon water, fenugreek, coriander, 1/2 teaspoon salt, crushed red pepper and saffron in a food processor. Pulse until well combined.

  • Season fish with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Spread the walnut paste on top of 2 fillets. Place the other 2 fillets on top. To tie the "sandwiches" of fish and filling together, place a ramp (or scallion) about 1/4 of the way from each end and tie with a double knot, if possible, so the fillets don't come undone.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the stuffed fish and cook until browned, about 2 minutes on the first side and 1 minute on the second side. Transfer the pan to the oven.

  • Bake until the fish flakes and the filling is warm, 10 to 20 minutes, depending on thickness. Cut each stuffed fish in half to serve.

5 oz. fish & 3 Tbsp. filling
505 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1g; fat 36g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 62mg; vitamin a iu 541IU; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 20mg; vitamin k 38mg; sodium 464mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 103mg; potassium 443mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg.
