Black Sea Bass Ceviche with Rhubarb Pico de Gallo

Historically a mid-Atlantic species ranging from the Carolinas to southern New England, black sea bass have been gradually expanding their range northward as waters warm. Nowadays these plump, turquoise-tinted beauties can be found all the way up in Maine waters. Serve this with crackers or tortilla chips.

Evan Mallett
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Credit: Photography / Nico Schinco, Food Styling / Frances Boswell, Prop Stylist / Paige Hicks

20 mins
20 mins
4 hrs
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
6
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice and salt in a medium nonreactive bowl until the salt dissolves. Add fish, stirring until it is covered completely by the liquid. Cover and refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until the fish turns opaque, about 4 hours.

  • Drain the fish. Combine rhubarb, onion, jalapeño, chervil and the fish in a serving bowl.

To make ahead

Refrigerate ceviche (Step 1) for up to 2 days

Tip

Most fish can play host to parasites. Curing it in acid, as this recipe does, will reduce risks associated with eating raw fish, but freezing the fillets for at least 24 hours kills any parasites.

1/3 cup
1/3 cup
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; fat 1g; cholesterol 23mg; vitamin a iu 140IU; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 128IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 102mg; magnesium 27mg; potassium 218mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.
