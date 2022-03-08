Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette

A Top Chef finalist and James Beard Award nominee, Dawn Burrell is also an Olympian. She found her love of food while traveling the world with the USA Track & Field team. That journey is what inspired her signature global comfort cooking style, which explores the intersection of African and Asian foods. Here, raw collard greens are massaged with a tangy peanut vinaigrette—featuring lime juice, ginger and fish sauce—to tenderize the leaves, like you would do with kale.

Dawn Burrell
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 4
4

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Combine vinegar, lime juice, garlic, ginger, shallot, turbinado, fish sauce (or crawfish powder), 1/2 teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth. Add 1/4 cup peanuts and water. Blend until smooth. If necessary, add more water to make the mixture move. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified.

  • To prepare salad: Place cucumber in a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl and sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons each salt and granulated sugar; toss to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes. Rinse and drain on a paper towel. Place tomatoes in a medium bowl and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and sugar. Place onion in a small bowl and cover with water. Drain and repeat 3 times. Drain on a paper towel.

  • Place greens in a large bowl. Add the vinaigrette and massage it into the greens until softened. Add the cucumber, tomatoes and onion and toss to coat. Serve topped with eggs, avocado and crushed peanuts.

Refrigerate vinaigrette (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 12g; added sugar 4g; fat 46g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 28g; poly fat 8g; cholesterol 187mg; vitamin a iu 4645IU; vitamin b2 riboflavin 1mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 45mg; vitamin d iu 44IU; vitamin e iu 12IU; vitamin k 336mg; sodium 750mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 105mg; potassium 938mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 7g; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6 1mg.
