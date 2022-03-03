Roasted Salmon with Lentil "Caviar"

In this lovely presentation, black lentils combined with capers, lemon and parsley mimic caviar in looks and texture for a unique salmon topping.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, April 2022

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475°F.

  • Bring water and lentils to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the lentils are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in capers, 1 tablespoon oil, lemon juice, parsley and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Meanwhile, pat salmon dry and place on a baking sheet. Combine coriander, cumin, white pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; brush on top of the salmon. Roast until the fish flakes easily, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve the lentils with the salmon and garnish with more parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. salmon & 1/3 cup lentils
Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 5g; fat 16g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 4g; cholesterol 78mg; vitamin a iu 146IU; vitamin b2 riboflavin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 11mg; vitamin b12 5mcg; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 39mg; vitamin k 17mg; sodium 509mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 45mg; potassium 708mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 3g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; vitamin b6 1mg.
