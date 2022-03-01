Strawberry Gazpacho

This strawberry gazpacho has a good amount of savory flavor to complement the strawberries, thanks to fennel, thyme and low-sodium tomato juice.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, March 2022

Credit: Greg Dupree

15 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine strawberries, bell pepper, cucumber, chopped fennel, garlic, bread, tomato juice, 1/4 cup oil, 3 tablespoons almonds, vinegar, salt, pepper and cayenne in a large bowl; toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

  • Pour the strawberry mixture into a high-powered blender and add thyme and tarragon; blend until smooth, about 45 seconds. Ladle into bowls and drizzle evenly with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with fennel fronds and the remaining 1 tablespoon almonds. Garnish with additional thyme leaves, if desired. Serve cold or at room temperature.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

about 1 cup
252 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 11g; fat 16g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; vitamin a iu 816IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 125mg; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 75mg; vitamin k 17mg; sodium 282mg; calcium 73mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 61mg; phosphorus 125mg; potassium 530mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 3mg.
