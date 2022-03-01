Strawberry Gazpacho
This strawberry gazpacho has a good amount of savory flavor to complement the strawberries, thanks to fennel, thyme and low-sodium tomato juice.
EatingWell.com, March 2022
Gallery
Credit: Greg Dupree
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 11g; fat 16g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; vitamin a iu 816IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 125mg; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 75mg; vitamin k 17mg; sodium 282mg; calcium 73mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 61mg; phosphorus 125mg; potassium 530mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 3mg.