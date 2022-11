Agree with other 5-star reviews. I used Lebanese cucumber for this. Loved every part of it. I added a bit of salt, also, as I couldn't see it on the ingredients list. As much as I love the posh idea of a crustless cucumber sandwich and putting my pinkies in the air whilst eating, when I tried to pick mine up it was a bit clumsy and bits kept falling out. Would love to know how they got the elegant photo! Nonetheless for taste, this is a really great sandwich. I broke a 14 hour fast with it. Yummo!