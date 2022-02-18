Homemade Honey Butter
Learn how to make honey butter in one easy step! Use the homemade honey butter on toast, muffins and more for a hint of sweetness. We use unsalted butter, but you can opt for salted. Just be sure to taste the butter first before adding any additional salt, as you may not need it.
EatingWell.com, February 2022
Credit: Photographer / Victor Protasio, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Serving Size:1½ tsp.
56 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; added sugar 1g; fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 177IU; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 19mg; calcium 2mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 3mg.