Load-&-Go Slow-Cooker Soup with Mushrooms & Kielbasa

The aromatic trio of garlic, cumin and thyme harmonize in this hearty soup that comes together quickly before the slow cooker does most of the work for you. Kielbasa adds protein and a deeply savory note to this dinner in a bowl.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, February 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, kielbasa, garlic, cumin, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper in a 5- to 6-quart slow-cooker; stir in broth. Cover and cook on Low for 6 to 7 hours or High for 3 to 4 hours. Stir in spinach; cover and cook until wilted, 15 to 20 minutes more. Add butter (or oil) and vinegar to taste. Stir to incorporate.

Equipment

5- to 6-quart slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 6g; fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 28mg; vitamin a iu 4047IU; vitamin b3 niacin 7mg; vitamin c 55mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 89mg; vitamin k 151mg; sodium 700mg; calcium 80mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 39mg; phosphorus 166mg; potassium 1048mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 7mg.
