Vegan Quinoa Chili

This light but filling vegan quinoa chili is packed with fresh veggies, with quinoa and black beans adding protein and fiber. Complete this easy one-pot dinner with vegan cheese, dairy-free yogurt or your favorite chili toppings.

Britney Victoria Alston
EatingWell.com, February 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Christine Kelly, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add zucchini and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until toasted and fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in water, salt, pepper and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Stir in quinoa and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Stir in corn and black beans. Simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the quinoa and corn are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and lime juice. Garnish with additional cilantro and serve with vegan Cheddar and yogurt, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 14g; sugars 8g; fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 819IU; vitamin c 19mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 74mg; vitamin k 7mg; sodium 418mg; calcium 103mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 127mg; phosphorus 259mg; potassium 742mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg.
