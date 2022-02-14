Tofu-no-Misozuke (Miso-Marinated Tofu)

If you think tofu tastes bland, try pressing it and marinating it in miso. The process changes its texture into something that resembles soft cheese—creamy and spreadable with a subtle tang. The longer you marinate, the firmer and tangier it becomes. Incredibly versatile, you can serve it on toast or rice, pan-fry it in oil until crispy or serve over a salad with a vinaigrette.

Sonoko Sakai
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Credit: Rick Poon

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 days
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wrap tofu in a paper towel and place on a plate. Place another plate on top to apply pressure. Refrigerate, replacing the paper towel twice, until the tofu is dry and firm, 6 to 8 hours.

  • Whisk miso, mirin and ginger juice in a small bowl. Unwrap the tofu and wrap in a fresh paper towel or layer of cheesecloth. Smear half the miso mixture in a medium container. Put the wrapped tofu on top and smear the remaining miso mixture all over it. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 days.

  • To serve, unwrap the marinated tofu and discard the paper towel (or cheesecloth) and cut the tofu into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Tip:

There are tools you can buy specifically to make ginger juice but you can use a microplane: Grate peeled ginger and transfer to a small fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth; squeeze or press the juice with a spatula into a small bowl. (Alternatively, you can use bottled ginger juice.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3 oz.
Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 3g; fat 2g; sodium 82mg.
