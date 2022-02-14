Yakimiso (Toasted Miso)

This mixture of buckwheat groats, miso, walnuts and chives is traditionally toasted on a wooden rice paddle and nibbled with chopsticks while sipping sake and waiting for the noodles to cook at soba restaurants. (Here, we broil it on a foil-lined pan for ease.) Serve with crackers or crudités, if desired. For a more Western-style dip, skip the broiling step and stir the mixture into 1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt.