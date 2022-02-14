Yakimiso (Toasted Miso)

This mixture of buckwheat groats, miso, walnuts and chives is traditionally toasted on a wooden rice paddle and nibbled with chopsticks while sipping sake and waiting for the noodles to cook at soba restaurants. (Here, we broil it on a foil-lined pan for ease.) Serve with crackers or crudités, if desired. For a more Western-style dip, skip the broiling step and stir the mixture into 1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt.

Sonoko Sakai
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Rick Poon

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler to high. Line a baking sheet with foil.

    Advertisement

  • Combine buckwheat, miso, walnuts, chives, mirin, sugar and zest in a small bowl. Spread in a thin layer on the foil. Broil on the center rack until the surface is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes.

Tip:

Saikyo miso is a mild, white variety that is made in Kyoto; it can be purchased at Japanese markets or online.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 tsp.
Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; added sugar 1g; fat 2g; sodium 157mg; potassium 23mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/20/2022