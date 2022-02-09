Chocolate Brownie Vegan Mug Cake

This dark chocolate vegan mug cake is a brownie in a flash! It's moist and rich and made extra decadent with vegan chocolate chips melted on top.

Pam Lolley Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2022; updated September 2022

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

active:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

  • Lightly coat a 10-ounce microwaveable mug with cooking spray. Whisk flour, cocoa and baking powder together in a small bowl. Whisk in almond milk, maple syrup and applesauce. Pour the mixture into the prepared mug. Top with dark chocolate chips, if desired.

  • Microwave on High until the cake is the desired texture, 45 to 60 seconds. (With less cooking time, it will be more like a lava cake; cooking longer will yield a firmer texture.) Let cool for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

Serving Size:
1 mug
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 26g; added sugar 24g; fat 2g; vitamin a iu 67IU; vitamin d iu 13IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; sodium 270mg; calcium 246mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 5mg; magnesium 10mg; phosphorus 52mg; potassium 251mg; zinc 1mg.
