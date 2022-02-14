Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)

To prepare dashi: Heat water and kombu in a large pot over medium heat until bubbles begin to form around the kombu, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the kombu, continue cooking until the water comes to a boil, then remove from heat. Add bonito flakes and let stand for 2 minutes. Strain the dashi through a fine-mesh sieve into a large glass measuring cup or heatproof bowl. (Do not press the bonito flakes while straining as it will cloud the dashi.) You should have 5 cups.