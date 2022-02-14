Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)

Miso soup can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it is traditionally a Japanese breakfast soup. Many restaurants serve it with just a few morsels of seaweed and tofu, but at home, miso soup can be hearty, packed with just about any vegetable. You can skip the process of making the dashi and use low-sodium broth instead.

Sonoko Sakai
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Credit: Rick Poon

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Dashi
Miso Soup

Directions

  • To prepare dashi: Heat water and kombu in a large pot over medium heat until bubbles begin to form around the kombu, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the kombu, continue cooking until the water comes to a boil, then remove from heat. Add bonito flakes and let stand for 2 minutes. Strain the dashi through a fine-mesh sieve into a large glass measuring cup or heatproof bowl. (Do not press the bonito flakes while straining as it will cloud the dashi.) You should have 5 cups.

  • To prepare miso soup: Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add carrots, sweet potato, daikon and shiitakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add 4 3/4 cups of the dashi and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 6 minutes.

  • Pour the remaining 1/4 cup dashi into a small bowl and whisk in miso. Add the miso mixture and tofu to the soup and stir. Serve the miso soup topped with scallions and lemon zest and garnished with shichimi, if desired.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate the dashi (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; sodium 807mg; potassium 424mg.
