Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)
Miso soup can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it is traditionally a Japanese breakfast soup. Many restaurants serve it with just a few morsels of seaweed and tofu, but at home, miso soup can be hearty, packed with just about any vegetable. You can skip the process of making the dashi and use low-sodium broth instead.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022
Credit: Rick Poon
To make ahead:
Refrigerate the dashi (Step 1) for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; sodium 807mg; potassium 424mg.