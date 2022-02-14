Chicken Miso Curry 

Cookbook author and cooking teacher Sonoko Sakai has a passion for miso, the fermented bean paste that's a staple in Japan. Here, it adds depth of flavor to curried chicken and vegetables. If you make the curry roux ahead of time, you can add it to broth or water like bouillon.

Sonoko Sakai
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Rick Poon

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir constantly until the roux becomes a light blonde color, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in curry powder. Transfer to a small heatproof container.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Push the onion to one side and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink on the outside, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add potatoes, carrot, bell pepper and chile, if using. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes.

  • Add broth and scrape up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. When the broth begins to simmer, reduce heat to medium-low and stir in the curry roux, miso, soy sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate curry roux (Step 1) for up to 1 month or freeze for up to 4 months. Bring to room temperature before using.

Tip:

Japanese curry powder tends to be on the mild side. Sonoko Sakai sells her own blend at sonokosakai.com or she recommends S&B Oriental Curry Powder.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 22g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 129mg; sodium 705mg; potassium 878mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/20/2022