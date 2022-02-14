Chicken Miso Curry
Cookbook author and cooking teacher Sonoko Sakai has a passion for miso, the fermented bean paste that's a staple in Japan. Here, it adds depth of flavor to curried chicken and vegetables. If you make the curry roux ahead of time, you can add it to broth or water like bouillon.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022
To make ahead:
Refrigerate curry roux (Step 1) for up to 1 month or freeze for up to 4 months. Bring to room temperature before using.
Tip:
Japanese curry powder tends to be on the mild side. Sonoko Sakai sells her own blend at sonokosakai.com or she recommends S&B Oriental Curry Powder.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 22g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 129mg; sodium 705mg; potassium 878mg.