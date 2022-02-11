Miso Yakionigiri (Grilled Miso Rice Balls)

There is a long tradition of grilling in Japan—even rice, which is shaped into balls (onigiri) and brushed with lightly sweetened miso. The shape is a matter of preference. Cookbook author and cooking teacher Sonoko Sakai says that, in her family, they always make them triangular but you can also form them into rounds or ovals. Be sure to use sticky short- or medium-grain rice; the long-grain kind will not hold together. Serve them right off the grill, while they are still hot and crispy.