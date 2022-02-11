Baigan Chokha (Roasted Spiced Eggplant)
The term "chokha" in Hindi means "tempering" and largely refers to a collection of dishes that feature roasted vegetables that are mashed or pureed. In Trinidad, "chokha" has come to mean "mashed" and applies to a variety of recipes for vegetables that are roasted or scorched in hot oil or even braised, then mashed and eaten with roti or bake, the local fry bread.
Scotch bonnet chiles are a common ingredient in Trinidadian cuisine. They are some of the hotter peppers on the Scoville scale. Keep white vinegar handy to wipe down surfaces that the pepper has touched—including your hands—before washing with soap and water.Much stronger than cilantro (a cousin), culantro is a long-leafed herb that's widely used in Latin American, Southeast Asian and Caribbean cooking. Buy it fresh at international markets or dried online.