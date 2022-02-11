Baigan Chokha (Roasted Spiced Eggplant)

The term "chokha" in Hindi means "tempering" and largely refers to a collection of dishes that feature roasted vegetables that are mashed or pureed. In Trinidad, "chokha" has come to mean "mashed" and applies to a variety of recipes for vegetables that are roasted or scorched in hot oil or even braised, then mashed and eaten with roti or bake, the local fry bread.

Ramin Ganeshram
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

active:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill or broiler to high.

  • Pierce eggplants all over with a fork and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Grill or broil, turning frequently, until completely charred and soft, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Scrape out the flesh (discard the skins).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until dark golden brown, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato and chile; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the eggplant flesh, salt and pepper; cook, breaking up the eggplant with a wooden spoon, until hot, about 2 minutes. Serve topped with culantro (or cilantro).

Tips:

Scotch bonnet chiles are a common ingredient in Trinidadian cuisine. They are some of the hotter peppers on the Scoville scale. Keep white vinegar handy to wipe down surfaces that the pepper has touched—including your hands—before washing with soap and water.Much stronger than cilantro (a cousin), culantro is a long-leafed herb that's widely used in Latin American, Southeast Asian and Caribbean cooking. Buy it fresh at international markets or dried online.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 10g; fat 4g; sodium 128mg; potassium 711mg.
