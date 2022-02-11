Kuchela (Green Mango Relish)
This condiment of spiced green mango is a Trinidad favorite and can be eaten with anything, but is a must-have with doubles. Amchar masala, which includes fenugreek, peppercorns, coriander and fennel, is a seasoning specific to Trinidad but was likely inspired by spice mixes used in India for pickling fruits and vegetables. You can find it online or in Caribbean markets.
Refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Scotch bonnet chiles are a common ingredient in Trinidadian cuisine. They are some of the hotter peppers on the Scoville scale. Keep white vinegar handy to wipe down surfaces that the pepper has touched—including your hands—before washing with soap and water.Derived from the seeds of the mustard plant, mustard oil delivers a pungent flavor. Look for culinary-grade mustard oil, often labeled "edible," as many varieties contain high levels of erucic acid and are not recommended for use in food. Find it online or at international markets.