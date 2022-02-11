Created by a Trinidadian family of Indian descent in the 1930s, this popular breakfast food of curried chickpeas served between two pieces of fried dough is also a late-night favorite after a good lime, the Trini term for hanging out. It is often mistakenly thought that doubles are the Trinidadian version of channa bhatura or chole bhatura, but they're more likely related to a type of vada or flatbread served with spiced beans. It's common to northern India, from where many indentured Indian laborers traveled to Trinidad. The original dough for doubles was made entirely of besan, or chickpea flour, but was eventually adapted to wheat flour; here we use a combination of the two.