Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Butternut squash is an abundant shoulder-season crop at Stage 22, the Greenville County, South Carolina, farm operated by Craig Weiner, who grows for the Greenville area's Hotel Domestique. At its Restaurant 17, chef Haydn Shaak garnishes the dish with pepitas from the farm's pumpkins and whatever fresh herbs Weiner has in abundance.

Haydn Shaak
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange squash halves, cut-side up, on a baking sheet. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Set aside to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Peel the squash and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Meanwhile, toss pepitas with 1 teaspoon oil, garlic powder, paprika and pinch of salt. Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool.

  • Whisk honey, chile peppers and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl until well combined. Add the squash and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss to combine. Serve the squash topped with the pepitas, dried cherries and herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 18g; added sugar 11g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; sodium 273mg; potassium 639mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/20/2022