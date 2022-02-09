Farro Risotto with Mushrooms & Greens

Guests who choose to wander around Oak Hill Café in Greenville, South Carolina, know that chef David Porras has his own farm out back. This dish is a tasty way he uses up stems from leafy greens, flowers from bolted herbs, and other odds and ends from his copious beds.

David Porras
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Credit: Greg DuPree

active:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add groats and a pinch of salt; cook for 10 minutes. Add farro; cook until both grains are tender and soft, 20 to 25 minutes more. Drain; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, separate stems from greens. Dice the stems and chop the greens.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Add shiitakes and the greens stems; cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the chopped greens in batches and cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer half the mixture to a small bowl and cover to keep warm.

  • Stir the cooked groats and farro, broth and miso into the pan. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the liquid is reduced and the risotto thickens, about 10 minutes.

  • Add cheese, butter, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and white pepper and cook, stirring, until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute more. Serve the risotto topped with the mushroom mixture. Garnish with turnips and edible flowers, if desired.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate cooked groats and farro (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Serving Size:
1 cup risotto & 1/2 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 3g; fat 17g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 474mg; potassium 308mg.
