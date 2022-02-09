Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch

At The Anchorage in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Greg McPhee has a waste-free ethos and uses the entire carrot, including the greens, for this spicy, nutty side dish made with benne seeds, a local variety of sesame. To make sure they cook evenly, halve larger carrots lengthwise so they are all about the same size and no wider than 1 inch.

Greg McPhee
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Credit: Greg DuPree

30 mins
50 mins
8

Ingredients

Carrots
Topping
Harissa

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • To prepare carrots: Cut green tops from carrots and set aside for harissa. Place the carrots on a large rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Bake until just starting to soften but still firm, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, prepare topping: Combine benne (or sesame) seeds, pepitas, cumin and coriander seeds in a large skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until toasted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or mini food processor. Pulse until the pepitas are about half their original size.

  • To prepare harissa: Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, oil, ice cubes, parsley, reserved carrot greens, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, coriander, cumin and salt in a blender. Blend on high until smooth, about 1 minute.

  • To finish preparing carrots: Transfer the carrots to a large pot and add carrot juice and the remaining pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, gently stirring occasionally, until the carrot juice is almost completely reduced, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and chopped herbs.

  • Serve the carrots with the carrot juice reduction, harissa, seed topping and blue cheese.

Tip:

Benne seeds are a South Carolina staple. They're similar to sesame seeds, but have a more distinct, bitter taste. Find them online.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup carrots & 2 Tbsp. harissa sauce
Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 10g; fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 335mg; potassium 730mg.
