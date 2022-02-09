Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch
At The Anchorage in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Greg McPhee has a waste-free ethos and uses the entire carrot, including the greens, for this spicy, nutty side dish made with benne seeds, a local variety of sesame. To make sure they cook evenly, halve larger carrots lengthwise so they are all about the same size and no wider than 1 inch.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree
Benne seeds are a South Carolina staple. They're similar to sesame seeds, but have a more distinct, bitter taste. Find them online.
Serving Size:1/2 cup carrots & 2 Tbsp. harissa sauce
Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 10g; fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 335mg; potassium 730mg.